Trey Amos, Ole Miss Named ‘Portal Winners’ By Pro Football Focus
There's always winners and losers in the transfer portal. Pro Football Focus leans toward the former when talking about Ole Miss football entering 2024.
The publication dubbed the Rebels one of the five biggest winners of both the first and second wave of the portal cycle this offseason after securing another top-notch class under Lane Kiffin. Coming off an 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory, many around the college football landscape believe Ole Miss should be a front-runner to make the playoff for the first time in 12-team postseason era.
One of the major reasons why PFF loves Ole Miss' transfer portal additions has nothing to do with stars like receiver Juice Wells or defensive tackle Walter Nolen. In fact, cornerback Trey Amos is considered a headliner of the class, listed as the No. 8 player in the portal, per the website.
“That’s an extreme high-level kid," one SEC staffer told PFF this offseason. "It’s the height, the length, the explosive movements he’s able to create in terms of changing direction. Footwork to mirror and all that kind of stuff. "
They also said Amos, who spent last season under Nick Saban at Alabama, was a sturdy tackler, rarely missing his assignment in the open field.
"He’s what you’re looking for as a boundary corner to cover those ‘X’ receivers," the official said.
As the No. 3 cornerback behind Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, Amos totaled 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. He broke up five passes and secured a top-10 finish in coverage as the Crimson Tide returned to the postseason for the final time in the Saban era.
Prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa, Amos started three seasons at Louisiana. He had 57 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and interception, 13 pass break ups, and a forced fumble.
“He’s a really good player,” Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said earlier this offseason. “Phenomenal work ethic (and) ‘Culture Guy.’ You know what you’re getting from (retired Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban, especially (defensive backs). "