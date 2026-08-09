Patrick Kutas Eager to Show Ole Miss is ‘Still a Dominant Team’

OXFORD | Among the biggest question marks that has been surrounding Ole Miss this entire offseason has revolved around its offensive line. However, those initial questions are forming into answers with the Rebels now under a month away from kickoff.

The consistent aspect of Ole Miss’ offensive line has to do with its entire interior returning for another season together. One of those returnees features Patrick Kutas. last year’s recipient of the Kent Hull Trophy which is awarded to the top offensive lineman in Mississippi.

After transferring from Arkansas to Ole Miss during the 2025 portal cycle, Kutas started all 15 games at right guard for the Rebels. Kutas got off to a slow start during his first few games as a Rebel, but it didn’t take long for him to turn it around and develop into arguably Ole Miss’ top protector. The Memphis native was the recipient of the Kent Hull Trophy, awarded to the top offensive lineman in Mississippi, for his efforts in the trenches last year.

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Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Though Ole Miss will be inserting two new starting tackles, it’s hard to undermine the continuity of retaining the majority of the starting five.

“It’s huge. You don’t have to figure out the tendencies that you figure out by playing with the guys for the first time,” Kutas explained following Thursday’s practice. “I already know Brycen’s tendencies, I already know Delano’s tendencies. Just having that for a second year is huge.”

One puzzle that looks to be solved is who will be protecting Trinidad Chambliss’ blindside during his final collegiate season. Head coach Pete Golding has given raving reviews of junior left tackle Terez Davis throughout the offseason. Davis appears to be a lock at the starting position heading into the season.

Kutas has taken note of his work ethic, even when off of the gridiron.

“He’s everything he’s worked for. I’ll come up here a lot of times at 8 or 9pm and I see his car and I’m like ‘Terez is here watching film too’,” Kutas said of Davis. “He puts the work in, in the weightroom and practice. He’s very dedicated to what he does. I think it’s just awesome for him to be able to go out and show that he can play left tackle and he can be the starter here.”

At right tackle, the starting role appears to be a battle between Tommy Kinsler IV and Carius Curne during fall camp. However, another route Ole Miss could take if it feels like it has to, could be moving around Kutas.

Through his time at Arkansas and Ole Miss, Kutas has played center, right guard and right tackle. Kutas’ proven versatility in games and practice is something he prides himself on.

“The approach stays the same really. Just be consistently me, be the best version of me that I can be and just be versatile. Be able to do things that other people can’t,” Kutas added. “I just think being able to be adaptable and being able to be a leader is kind of the main thing.

I just don’t want to take anything for granted. I’ve been on the injury side, I’ve experienced that. I’ve experienced a full season, so just not taking anything for granted and really be in the moment during games.”

Like most Ole Miss starters from its 13-win team in 2025, Kutas had options beyond Oxford, yet chose to play his final year with the Rebels again.

Individual goals and NFL aspirations aside, what goals does Ole Miss’ unit up front have for its highly anticipated 2026 season?

“Just being able to put together a full season again and showing everybody that we hadn’t taken a step down from last year. That we are still a dominant team,” Kutas told Ole Miss On SI. “I think last year, having such a big season that we had, people expect us to live up to the standard — we do too — but I think that’s what we do every single day. It’s not us trying to prove to ourselves, it’s really just us going out there and performing to the best of our ability every single day.

We just want to be the toughest position on the field every single game. Every time that we face adversity, we just can’t let that affect us because we work as one. If one of us is screwed up then that affects everybody else. Just being able to be adaptable and then be the toughest on the field, that’s kind of our thing.”

Though there has been a lot of positive, and negative, comments about the Rebels throughout the offseason, it hasn’t been hard for Kutas to block out the noise. He remains focused on protecting Chambliss and creating lanes for Kewan Lacy.

“I have no issue just blocking all that out. Just because I know who I am and I’m not going to let anything affect me in that aspect. But having Kewan and Trinidad back that’s just huge. We’ve got two of our best players on the field for another year, so it’s just exciting. You have a lot of expectations, but at the end of the day we are who we are,” Kutas said. “We’re going to be successful, we’re going to be consistent and that’s all we can do.

(Chambliss and Lacy) definitely makes the job easier. They’re just so elusive and versatile that they could make something out of nothing. They’re very smart players and athletically gifted, so having them in the backfield it’s a blessing.”

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