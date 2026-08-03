Ole Miss’ Star Backfield Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Ole Miss has two stars in its offensive backfield that are going to be the driving engine in order to get the Rebels back to the College Football Playoffs.

Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy are receiving more preseason recognition too, as the duo was selected to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Football Club announced the watch list for the 90th Maxwell Award on Monday. The prestigious award is annually presented to the most outstanding offensive player in college football.

Accolades Keep Rolling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) stiff arms Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss was a semifinalist for the award in his first season with the Rebels, throwing for 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 66.1 percent of his passes in 13 starts. Chambliss also brings another dimension to the field with his legs, rushing for 527 yards and eight touchdowns (4.0 YPC).

Going into the 2026 season, Chambliss has key pieces around him that are both familiar and new. On the coaching staff he has first-year head coach Pete Golding, new offensive coordinator John David Baker and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge working closely with him. That said, there is a fair amount of continuity there with Judge returning for his third year and with Baker and Golding having control at their posts during last year’s postseason.

As far as personnel, Chambliss returns key pieces such as Lacy, Deuce Alexander and Luke Hasz. Mixing with that group will be new targets featuring Johntay Cook II, Horatio Fields and Darrell Gill Jr.

Having a reliable run game to lean on will only help Chambliss and the offense through the air.

Lacy burst onto the scene in his first season with the Rebels as a sophomore. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound back set records by rushing for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. It will be hard for Lacy to replicate that kind of production with some uncertainties along the offensive line and a bolstered position group behind him to help carry the load.

Both Chambliss and Lacy earned preseason All-SEC First Team nods in July, while Ole Miss also launched its Heisman Trophy campaign for the duo.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on November 10, with the three finalists being unveiled on November 24. The winner of the 2026 Maxwell Award will be announced as a part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 10.

Ole Miss players reported to the Manning Center for the start of fall camp on Monday. The Rebels will address the media for the first time this month on Thursday, Aug. 6.

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