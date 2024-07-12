Pete Golding's Rebel Defense Can Be Elite If THIS Happens | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding and what he needs to do to make an elite defense, and it isn't out of the realm of possibility. The first and most important piece is that your stars need to play like stars. Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen along the defensive line need to perform like the highly-graded PFF stars they are.
In the second segment of the show, we talk Cedrick Beavers and Raymond Collins from Jones County Junior College and how important it is that Pete Golding and Lane Kiffin hit on that evaluation. We look at the two-deep on defense and how important it might be for them to fill holes in the Top 22.
In our final segment of the day, we talk explosive plays and the need for the Ole Miss defense to make the plays they can in 2024. Pete Golding, from the time he coached at UTSA, has made his name being an explosive play caller, and with Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Caden Prieskorn on the other side of the ball, explosives will be key.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html