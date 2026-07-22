Pete Golding Used Lane Kiffin's Betrayal as Recruiting Pitch for Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy

The Ole Miss Rebels underwent massive roster and coaching staff changes this offseason following the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin prior to the start of last year's College Football Playoff.

Kiffin decision to leave for the LSU Tigers created a massive domino effect in the Ole Miss program, but the Rebels managed to keep their two best players through all of the uncertainty.

Ole Miss star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and Heisman-level running back Kewan Lacy are returning in 2026 and will be the reason why the Rebels likely begin the season as a Top-10 team. Of course other elite programs wanted them as well, but new head coach Pete Golding made sure to use Kiffin's messy departure as evidence in his recruitment of the two stars as to why they should stay in Oxford.

Pete Golding's Epic Recruiting Pitch

NEW: Ole Miss' Pete Golding reveals his pitch to keep Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy out of the transfer portal:



"I said Google Lane Kiffin. The dude that they would have built a statue of here three days ago. Google his name right now. They wouldn’t piss on him if he’s on… pic.twitter.com/cwfESvQXZX — On3 (@On3) July 22, 2026

Golding has never been shy about his disagreement with Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss. The two remain good friends, but Golding didn't hesitate to use the negative reaction toward Kiffin's departure when convincing Chambliss and Lacy to stay with the Rebels.

"I said Google Lane Kiffin. The dude that they would have built a statue of here three days ago. Google his name right now. They wouldn’t piss on him if he’s on fire. And so they’re gonna do the same thing to y’all two if you do that," Golding told Chambliss and Lacy, per On3.

If that doesn't fire up Ole Miss fans for the 2026 season, nothing will.

Had Chambliss and Lacy chosen to leave Ole Miss, the reaction wouldn't have been nearly as heated as it was toward Kiffin, but fans in Oxford certainly wouldn't be happy.

While both players certainly got a handsome NIL package that aided in the recruitment, it's clear that Golding's presence was also a key reason why they chose to stay.

Golding has already shown that he's one of the more unique head coaches in the SEC, and this quote is another example as to why. While other head coaches might not want to reveal those kind of juicy details, Golding is brutally honest and has gained more national respect because of it.

The Rebels will begin the 2026 season against the Louisville Cardinals in Nashville on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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