Podcast: Dissecting Ole Miss’ Loss at Texas Before Auburn Challenge

Ole Miss fell to 5-2 (3-2) on the year following its, 34-27, loss to Texas in Austin during Week 8.

The, now, 12th-ranked Rebels have five regular season games remaining and need to reach 10 wins in order to feel comfortable about their chances of returning to the College Football Playoffs.

Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis discusses the experience at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium and offers final takeaways from the Rebels' weekend against the Longhorns, in episode 107 of The Rebel Rundown. Where can Ole Miss go from here? Is it realistic for the Rebels to run the table with four of their final five games at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. All of that and more.

What Golding Said

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I was really proud of the effort and how they came out and fought,” Pete Golding said following the Rebels’ second loss. “They did do that. They tied it up, made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and had every opportunity to win the football game. So that’s a really good football team on the road. That’s not easy. I told them there’s a lot of good things we’re going to take from this. And there’s a lot of things that we put on tape that you can’t do versus good football teams, regardless of whether you’re on the road or at home. I love this group. I think they’re talented. They’re a good football team, but we got to play better for 60 minutes.”

“I thought Will (Muschamp) did a really good job of giving (Trinidad Chambliss) a lot of different looks. So obviously, looking at the stats, I mean, it doesn’t look great. You know, from a number standpoint, I haven’t evaluated the offensive side of the ball or not. I know he competed his butt off. And I know we got a chance with the ball in his hand at the end. So we’ll evaluate that tomorrow. But obviously it looks like from a numbers standpoint he could play better. But I don’t know what it looks like on tape. I don’t know if it’s from a pressure standpoint. I don’t know if we weren’t running the routes at the right depth. So a lot goes into that, but had a chance to win it.”

“A lot of guys at that point, I think, could have given up, you know, to go down there and make the drive, kick the field goal, get the onside kick and then still give yourself a chance at the end. And they got the competitive character. I don’t think everybody was on their best game tonight. That’s all of us included. So for sure you want some of those throws back. But for the most part, he competed his butt off.”

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