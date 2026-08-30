Podcast: Predicting Ole Miss’ 2026 Record Game-by-Game

Ole Miss is just over a week away from its season-opening matchup against Louisville at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top-25 showdown in Music City will mark the first nationally ranked matchup of the upcoming college football season.

As the Rebels inch closer to opening up their highly anticipated 2026 campaign, hosts Bailey Flanders and Sports Illustrated’s Tyler Komis predict the outcome of Ole Miss’ schedule game-by-game.

Will the Rebels make another run to the College Football Playoffs? How important is a fast start? Can Ole Miss capitalize on its Heisman caliber offensive backfield? Has Ole Miss' defense improved from 2025?

But first, the two review the latest court rulings and look at what could come next in the legal system just before kickoff in episode 91 of The Rebel Rundown Podcast.

Pete Golding on '50/50' Preparation Week

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was good to get through camp so to say. It’s nice to dive in to where ‘Alright, here’s an opponent outside of our offense’ to get into a routine for me of what’s that going to look like. This is kind of a hybrid week for us. It’s not going to be all on game week mode," Golding said of August's final practice week. "We’re going to have a mock game this weekend and simulate some things, but we still have a lot of guys we got to get in the can-do category. We’re still going to do some good on good and some competition things to create opportunity for some of those guys.”

“We’ll still have the competitive move the ball periods, good on good (matchups) to get the speed of the game and create opportunity for guys that are still kind of close to get them in that can-do kind of category. Then you’ll have group teaching components that you’ll start installing the game plan, so then it’s obviously not one week to do it. It’s about 50/50 (Monday) or (Tuesday’s) practice will be as far as good on good periods to get to speed. Then here’s an install component of base down stuff, short yardage, goal line and you’ll sprinkle things as you go — with Saturday being the focus, here’s a mock game…They’ll get a good feel of how that will naturally progress as the week goes.”

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