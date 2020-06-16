The Grove Report
Podcast: The Ole Miss Quarterback Battle, COVID-19 Protocols and More

Nate Gabler

Our Nate Gabler of The Grove Report went on the Brad Logan Show on Tuesday to talk the Ole Miss QB battle, COVID-19 protocols and more. 

Ole Miss Season Opener Officially Pushed to Sunday, Sept. 6

The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of Sept. 5.

Nate Gabler

How Terence Davis Became the Rare Undrafted Rookie Contributor

Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, Terence Davis is a major contributor as a rookie on a Toronto Raptors team that is the No. 2 seed in the east. How did so many teams miss on Terence Davis?

Nate Gabler

Nine at Ole Miss in Quarantine Despite Negative COVID-19 Tests, No Additional Positives

In contradiction to reports from earlier today that multiple additional Rebels had tested positive for the coronavirus, University officials have confirmed to The Grove Report that there have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests.

Nate Gabler

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup Following the MLB Draft

Thursday night completed the final round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Two from Ole Miss baseball were selected and likely won't be with the team when the next season kicks off. So let's take a look at what that next season lineup will look like.

Nate Gabler

Ty Keyes: "I Don’t Have a Very Good Relationship with Ole Miss"

Ty Keyes is the biggest domino to fall in the state of Mississippi. A four-star quarterback out of Taylorsville, Miss., Keyes caught up with The Grove Report to talk about his recruitment, Ole Miss and what he's looking for in a school.

Nate Gabler

Seattle Mariners Select Tyler Keenan in 4th Round of MLB Draft

Former Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan is likely headed to the majors.

Nate Gabler

Anthony Servideo Drafted in Round 3 by the Baltimore Orioles

Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo has been drafted into Major League Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Elaborates on Significant Difficulties of Virtual Recruiting

There's so much uncertainty in college football right now. From a recruiting side, players are unable to take visits and many have never met this new Ole Miss staff. Here's what head coach Lane Kiffin is saying about the difficulties of recruiting during this time.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss' Newest Commit Demarko Williams

Ole Miss landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday in the form of a corner from Atlanta. Here's what Demarko Williams can bring to the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Snags Commitment From Demarko Williams Out of Georgia

Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class. Three-star rated defensive back Demarko Williams committed to the Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

Nate Gabler