Ty Keyes: "I Don’t Have a Very Good Relationship with Ole Miss"

Ty Keyes is the biggest domino to fall in the state of Mississippi.

A four-star quarterback recruit out of Taylorsville, Miss., Keyes is one of the best athletes in the state and the No. 2 ranked quarterback for the class of 2021. He lists Ole Miss in his top-9 schools. That said, Keyes was pretty blunt when talking to The Grove Report about his relationship with the Rebel coaching staff.

"I don't have a great relationship with Ole Miss," Keyes admitted. "I haven't heard from the new staff. Ole Miss is a good football program, but I haven't heard from them."

It's a bit of a weird thing to hear from a kid ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Mississippi.

Keyes isn't exactly the standard dual-threat quarterback recruit. He's a bit undersized, listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, numbers that are probably generous. Additionally, he plays in 2A football at Taylorsville, not facing a lot of top-level competition like most ranked as highly as he is.

That said, Keyes threw for 3,721 yards and 41 touchdowns last year as a junior, rushing for 422 more yards and 4 more touchdowns. In his career (he's started three seasons, including as a true freshman), Keyes has thrown for over 12,000 yards and totaled 141 touchdowns to only 22 interceptions.

"Because of my size, I feel like I’m been overlooked bad," Keyes said. "But I’m coming with a chip on my shoulder for all the college coaches that overlooked me."

Keyes says he's likely to make his decision and commit soon – he wants to get it out of the way before the start of his senior year. As to what he's looking for in a school, it mostly comes down to relationships with coaches and where he can get a good education.

Right now, he's just looking for somewhere that will give him the best opportunity. He says Indiana, Tulane and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are the clubhouse leaders for his services.

Regardless of the outcome for Keyes, it just seems weird that Ole Miss isn't every trying to recruit his services.

