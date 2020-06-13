The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Ty Keyes: "I Don’t Have a Very Good Relationship with Ole Miss"

Nate Gabler

Ty Keyes is the biggest domino to fall in the state of Mississippi. 

A four-star quarterback recruit out of Taylorsville, Miss., Keyes is one of the best athletes in the state and the No. 2 ranked quarterback for the class of 2021. He lists Ole Miss in his top-9 schools. That said, Keyes was pretty blunt when talking to The Grove Report about his relationship with the Rebel coaching staff.

"I don't have a great relationship with Ole Miss," Keyes admitted. "I haven't heard from the new staff. Ole Miss is a good football program, but I haven't heard from them."

It's a bit of a weird thing to hear from a kid ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Mississippi.

Keyes isn't exactly the standard dual-threat quarterback recruit. He's a bit undersized, listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, numbers that are probably generous. Additionally, he plays in 2A football at Taylorsville, not facing a lot of top-level competition like most ranked as highly as he is.

That said, Keyes threw for 3,721 yards and 41 touchdowns last year as a junior, rushing for 422 more yards and 4 more touchdowns. In his career (he's started three seasons, including as a true freshman), Keyes has thrown for over 12,000 yards and totaled 141 touchdowns to only 22 interceptions. 

"Because of my size, I feel like I’m been overlooked bad," Keyes said. "But I’m coming with a chip on my shoulder for all the college coaches that overlooked me."

Keyes says he's likely to make his decision and commit soon – he wants to get it out of the way before the start of his senior year. As to what he's looking for in a school, it mostly comes down to relationships with coaches and where he can get a good education. 

Right now, he's just looking for somewhere that will give him the best opportunity. He says Indiana, Tulane and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are the clubhouse leaders for his services. 

Regardless of the outcome for Keyes, it just seems weird that Ole Miss isn't every trying to recruit his services. 

More from The Grove Report:

Ole Miss Football Intends to Have Full-Capacity Crowds at Games This Fall

Ole Miss Reports Zero Additional COVID-19 Cases In Second Wave of Athlete Return

Everything Keith Carter is Saying About COVID-19, The Grove, Fans at Games and More

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Mariners Select Tyler Keenan in 4th Round of MLB Draft

Former Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan is likely headed to the majors.

Nate Gabler

Anthony Servideo Drafted in Round 3 by the Baltimore Orioles

Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo has been drafted into Major League Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Elaborates on Significant Difficulties of Virtual Recruiting

There's so much uncertainty in college football right now. From a recruiting side, players are unable to take visits and many have never met this new Ole Miss staff. Here's what head coach Lane Kiffin is saying about the difficulties of recruiting during this time.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss' Newest Commit Demarko Williams

Ole Miss landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday in the form of a corner from Atlanta. Here's what Demarko Williams can bring to the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Snags Commitment From Demarko Williams Out of Georgia

Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class. Three-star rated defensive back Demarko Williams committed to the Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Largest Pressing Storylines as Players Return to Campus

This week, as athletes begin returning to campus, Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together for a look at the largest pressing storylines at each school as players return.

Nate Gabler

Experts: Two From Ole Miss to be Drafted in Tonight's MLB Draft

According to top MLB Draft prognosticators, two from Ole Miss baseball are expected to be drafted over the next two days as part of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Nate Gabler

Five Rebels Named to Athlon's Preseason All-SEC Teams

Five Ole Miss Rebels were named to the 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams, Athlon Magazine announced recently.

Nate Gabler

by

dclayton2

NCAA Set to Approve Updated College Football Practice Proposal

The NCAA is set to approve an updated, expanded practice proposal as early as this week, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. What will that look like for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball's Mike Bianco Named National Coach of the Year

Ole Miss Baseball head coach was named the 2020 National Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler