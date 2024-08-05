Princely Umanmielen Updates Injury Status, Focused on 'Big Season' For NFL Draft Hopes
Edge rusher Princely Umanmielen was a crowning jewel in the Ole Miss Rebels' offseason transfer portal class, and he has his eyes set on a strong year prior to entering the NFL Draft.
Umanmielen was made available to the media on Monday where he discussed his role in coach Pete Golding's defense as well as his health status. Although he is filling a similar role to what he saw with the Florida Gators, Umanmielen has been in a black "non-contact" jersey so far during fall camp.
"I'm doing good," Umanmielen said. "I'm taking it day-by-day. I'm feeling really good, but I just can't do any physical contact. I wouldn't say a timetable. I don't think anything is going to refrain me from playing in any games, but it's a day-by-day thing, for sure."
Some players have previously stated that Golding's defense has its challenges from a learning perspective, and Umanmielen said that he has probably a "70 or 75 percent" confidence level in his knowledge of the scheme currently. Part of that, however, has to do with Ole Miss' offensive scheme as much as the defense itself.
"I would say it's a mixture of just how many different things we have to pay attention to when it comes to watching the offense," Umanmielen said, "and also, it's a combination of [head coach Lane] Kiffin having a hurry-up offense. At Florida, we never went tempo, so the offense hasn't even started running the play yet, so I'm still communicating with my teammates on defense.
"Here, it's just fast. As soon as you get the call, you've got to go."
"Iron sharpens iron" is an accurate mentality in the Rebels' practices this season. Ole Miss has some top-tier talent on both sides of the ball, and the challenge of facing Lane Kiffin's fast-paced offense may help the defense down the road.
As far as Umanmielen is concerned, however, he has one year of college ball left before trying to break into the NFL ranks. It's obviously a big season for him personally as well as his team, but he tries to not let that fact distract him from the work ahead.
"I don't think I think about it too much," Umanmielen said. "It's in my head for sure, but I don't think about it daily. It is a really, really big year for me. I just come every day and just show up and go to work.
"Try to be consistent and be a pro every single day just to make sure I'm not taking any of these days for granted and making every day count so it can be one of the best--if not the best--seasons I've had in college."
The Rebels will continue their trek through fall camp until the season opener at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.