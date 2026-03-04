When is Every School’s Pro Day? Full Schedule Including When Fernando Mendoza Will Throw
With the 2026 NFL combine concluding over the weekend, draft prospects will now turn their attention to their top-30 visits and pro days.
The majority of schools will host a pro day, allowing scouts and teams to come visit and see their top players. Pro days are particularly important for players who were not invited to the combine or prefer to take part in drills at their school instead of the combine.
The most notable player that didn’t work out at the combine was Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick. Mendoza instead plans to throw at Indiana’s pro day, which will make it a must-see event.
Here’s a look at when Mendoza’s pro day is, and when other schools are scheduled to hold their respective pro days this year.
When is Fernando Menodza’s pro day?
Fernando Mendoza will participate in Indiana’s pro day on April 1. Mendoza opted not to throw at the combine so he could throw to his teammates and give them the “best chance.”
Every school’s pro day:
Here’s a look at when each school’s pro day will take place, via PFF and NFL.com. A number of schools have yet to announce when their pro day will be, so this list will be updated with those dates when they are announced.
March 4:
- Purdue
March 5:
- Illinois State
- Navy
March 6:
- Wisconsin
March 7:
- Georgia Southern
- Lehigh
- Pittsburg State
March 10:
- Colorado State
- Kansas State
- Monmouth
- Norfolk State
- San Diego State
- Troy
March 11:
- Georgia State
- Kansas
- UCLA
- Wyoming
March 12:
- Clemson
- Delaware State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- USC
March 13:
- Arkansas
- Georgia Tech
March 16:
- Abilene Christian
- Syracuse
- Washington
March 17:
- Northwestern
- Oregon
- Virginia
March 18:
- Central Michigan
- East Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Incarnate Word
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Penn State
- Stanford
- UTSA
March 19:
- Cal
- Kennesaw State
- Memphis
- Michigan State
- North Dakota State
- Stephen F. Austin
- Utah
- Western Michigan
March 20:
- BYU
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
March 22:
- Baylor
March 23:
- Alabama State
- Boston College
- Bowling Green
- Duke
- LSU
- Miami (FL)
- New Mexico
- Rhode Island
- SMU
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Toledo
- UNC
March 24:
- Auburb
- Boise State
- Central Connecticut State
- Cincinnati
- Iowa State
- Louisville
- N.C. State
- Notre Dame
- South Dakota
- Texas
- UConn
- Western Illinois
- William & Mary
March 25:
- Alabama
- Appalachian State
- Massachusetts
- Nebraska
- Ohio State
- Sam Houston State
- UCF
- UNLV
- Wake Forest
March 26:
- Alcorn State
- Florida
- Grambling State
- Jackson State
- Pittsburgh
- Stony Brook
- TCU
- Texas Tech
- UAB
March 27:
- Arizona State
- Florida State
- Houston
- Kent State
- Maryland
- Mississippi State
- South Dakota State
March 29:
- Charlotte
March 30:
- Tennessee State
March 31:
- Buffalo
- Colorado
- Northern Colorado
- Tennessee
April 1:
- Indiana
- Nevada
April 3:
- Montana
April 10:
- Towson
