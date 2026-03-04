With the 2026 NFL combine concluding over the weekend, draft prospects will now turn their attention to their top-30 visits and pro days.

The majority of schools will host a pro day, allowing scouts and teams to come visit and see their top players. Pro days are particularly important for players who were not invited to the combine or prefer to take part in drills at their school instead of the combine.

The most notable player that didn’t work out at the combine was Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick. Mendoza instead plans to throw at Indiana’s pro day, which will make it a must-see event.

Here’s a look at when Mendoza’s pro day is, and when other schools are scheduled to hold their respective pro days this year.

When is Fernando Menodza’s pro day?

Fernando Mendoza will participate in Indiana’s pro day on April 1. Mendoza opted not to throw at the combine so he could throw to his teammates and give them the “best chance.”

Every school’s pro day:

Here’s a look at when each school’s pro day will take place, via PFF and NFL.com. A number of schools have yet to announce when their pro day will be, so this list will be updated with those dates when they are announced.

March 4:

Purdue

March 5:

Illinois State

Navy

March 6:

Wisconsin

March 7:

Georgia Southern

Lehigh

Pittsburg State

March 10:

Colorado State

Kansas State

Monmouth

Norfolk State

San Diego State

Troy

March 11:

Georgia State

Kansas

UCLA

Wyoming

March 12:

Clemson

Delaware State

Illinois

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

USC

March 13:

Arkansas

Georgia Tech

March 16:

Abilene Christian

Syracuse

Washington

March 17:

Northwestern

Oregon

Virginia

March 18:

Central Michigan

East Texas A&M

Georgia

Incarnate Word

Minnesota

Mississippi

Penn State

Stanford

UTSA

March 19:

Cal

Kennesaw State

Memphis

Michigan State

North Dakota State

Stephen F. Austin

Utah

Western Michigan

March 20:

BYU

Michigan

Missouri

Vanderbilt

March 22:

Baylor

March 23:

Alabama State

Boston College

Bowling Green

Duke

LSU

Miami (FL)

New Mexico

Rhode Island

SMU

Southeastern Louisiana

Toledo

UNC

March 24:

Auburb

Boise State

Central Connecticut State

Cincinnati

Iowa State

Louisville

N.C. State

Notre Dame

South Dakota

Texas

UConn

Western Illinois

William & Mary

March 25:

Alabama

Appalachian State

Massachusetts

Nebraska

Ohio State

Sam Houston State

UCF

UNLV

Wake Forest

March 26:

Alcorn State

Florida

Grambling State

Jackson State

Pittsburgh

Stony Brook

TCU

Texas Tech

UAB

March 27:

Arizona State

Florida State

Houston

Kent State

Maryland

Mississippi State

South Dakota State

March 29:

Charlotte

March 30:

Tennessee State

March 31:

Buffalo

Colorado

Northern Colorado

Tennessee

April 1:

Indiana

Nevada

April 3:

Montana

April 10:

Towson

