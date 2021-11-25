Q&A With Cowbell Corner's Crissy Froyd

The annual Egg Bowl has returned to Thanksgiving night, and tonight's game in Starkville has a lot on the line for both Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Ole Miss has an opportunity to secure its first 10-win regular season in program history with a win on Thursday, and Mississippi State is looking to punch its ticket to a Florida bowl game.

We sat down with the publisher of Cowbell Corner Crissy Froyd to exchange some thoughts about the matchup.

John Macon: From an outsider’s perspective, it seems like Mississippi State has made vast improvements this year. This doesn’t look like the same team that lost to Memphis earlier this year (officiating aside). Do you believe this team has had a noticeable improvement as the season has gone on?

Crissy: Absolutely, and in every aspect. The success of a team like this is dependent of repetition and execution — the Bulldogs have had a full season to rep this stuff out and therefore are executing better. The players on the team now are more bought in and have had more time practice in a system that’s based on doing things over and over again. That’s not the most entertaining answer, but is is precisely the answer as to how this the am has made the strides it has. And as time goes on with even more reps, you get the sense this offense is going to become even more potent and the defense will continue to click.

John Macon: Talk to me about Will Rogers. He and Matt Corral are the two biggest player stories coming into this game. Rogers is a Mississippi native, but how well do you think he fits into Mike Leach’s system on offense?

Crissy: I think we all had doubts at first. At the beginning of the season, Rogers was frequently holding the ball too long and some of his decision-making looked questionable. But he’s settled in now and the rest of the team has done so behind him. As he goes, so do the Bulldogs. I think as his most recent accolades have shown, Rogers has grown leaps and bounds as a passer and is operating this system about as nicely as you’d expect from a sophomore.

John Macon: Let’s talk Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach for a minute. The Egg Bowl has often been one of the country’s hottest college football rivalries. Do you think Kiffin and Leach have lessened that intensity any? Or even increased it?

Crissy: I don’t think it’s changed. You have two of the most interesting personalities in college football and the greatest offensive mastermind in the sport (on the Mississippi State sideline). I think they bring a different element to it with two offenses that are exciting to watch, and I think depending on who you ask, some may say the rivalry seems increased. I think it’s going to be a tough, close and gritty game like it so often is.

John Macon: What’s the mood around Starkville surrounding this team?

Crissy: It is one of optimism, and all of the critics of the Air Raid seem have gone silent. Rightfully so, when you look at all Leach and company have already accomplished here. Considering this is just his second year and the losses have been close, some with officiating to blame outside of just one game, you can tell the Bulldogs are showing just a glimpse of how dominant they can be.

John Macon: Finally, I’d be amiss if I didn’t ask this. Score prediction for Thursday?

Crissy: 31-27, Mississippi State.

