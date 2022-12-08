Quinshon Judkins Named National Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports

OXFORD, Miss. -- The postseason accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, and he also laid claim to the National Freshman of the Year according to CBS Sports.

The Ole Miss tailback finished the regular season with 251 carries, 1,476 rushing yards, and 16 rushing touchdowns, setting the Ole Miss single-season record for both rushing yards and touchdowns along the way.

Judkins is now the second Rebel in program history to be honored as the top freshman in the SEC, joining former Ole Miss receiver Laquon Treadwell (2013).

Judkins is the anchor for an Ole Miss rushing attack that currently leads the SEC and is ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game with 216.6.

Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, Judkins is committed to the Rebels for the long haul as he signed a new NIL agreement with the Grove Collective that runs through the 2023-24 season last Thursday.

Judkins has had one of the greatest seasons ever recorded by an SEC freshman running back. He currently ranks third all-time amongst conference freshmen in rushing yards, behind former Georgia Bulldog running backs Nick Chubb (1,547) and Herschel Walker (1,616 yds).

