Ranking Each Linebacker Unit Ole Miss Will Face Next Season

Ole Miss will face several talented linebacker units during the 2026 season.

The Rebels retained senior leader Suntarine Perkins for the 2026 season, while also adding many new faces to the linebacker corps with names like Luke Ferrelli, Keaton Thomas, and Tah'J Butler. Ole Miss looks primed for another deep College Football Playoff run.

The Rebels did well replacing players like Princewill Umanmielen and TJ Dottery after they followed former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU.

No.5 - Florida Gators

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham (5) celebrates after a sack against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

There isn’t much star-studded talent within the Florida Gators’ linebacker group, but they do have plenty of depth and SEC experience.

Myles Graham is the leader and focal point of the Gators’ linebacker group. In 2025, Graham recorded 76 total tackles along with two sacks and four pass deflections.

Graham is joined by Aaron Chiles, who is another linebacker on the Gators with phenomenal experience, as he added 52 total tackles in 2025.

No.4 - Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs lost star linebacker CJ Allen to the draft, but once again reloaded with more talent entering the 2026 season.

The Georgia defense will rely on returning production from players like Raylen Wilson, who recorded 74 total tackles in 2025 while also adding 2.5 sacks.

Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will have the linebackers in excellent form by Week 1 of the new season.

No.3 - Oklahoma Sooners

Apr 18, 2026; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) reacts after the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The return of Owen Heinecke was a huge win for the Oklahoma Sooners, as Heinecke fought for one more year of eligibility in 2026.

Heinecke recorded 74 total tackles and added two sacks in 2025. Along with Heinecke, Kip Lewis returns, as the two will likely form one of the best linebacker duos in the SEC.

With a defensive-minded head coach in Brent Venables, the Sooners’ linebacker corps should improve significantly in 2026.

No.2 - LSU Tigers

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin brought TJ Dottery with him from Oxford to Baton Rouge for the upcoming season, which was a huge addition for Kiffin and the Tigers.

LSU also brought back Whit Weeks for another year in Baton Rouge despite an injury-riddled 2025 in which he missed multiple games. In 2024, he was one of the best linebackers in the country, recording 61 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks.

The Tigers, under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, are hoping for a better defensive season than the one in 2025.

No.1- Auburn Tigers

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws the ball under pressure from Auburn Tigers linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) and safety Kaleb Harris (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Atkins is one of the most versatile and disruptive linebackers in the country. In 2025, Atkins recorded 84 total tackles and nine sacks, along with an interception.

Atkins is joined by talented Demarcus Riddick, who was sidelined last season with shoulder injuries, and the two should form a dynamic duo at linebacker in 2026.

Elijah Melendez is a player to watch after seeing significant playing time as a freshman, and he now brings more experience into the upcoming season.

The Auburn Tigers should have one of the best linebacker units in 2026.

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