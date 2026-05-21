Why Suntarine Perkins is The Best Linebacker in The SEC

The SEC has never lacked elite linebacker play.

From Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen and Will Anderson Jr., the conference has consistently produced some of the most dominant defensive players in college football.

But heading into the 2026 season, no linebacker in the conference impacts a game quite like Ole Miss star Suntarine Perkins.

Perkins is not just another productive defender putting up respectable tackle numbers in a strong conference.

He is the rare multi-defender capable of completely altering offensive game plans.

Whether he is rushing the passer, spying on mobile quarterbacks or dropping into coverage, Perkins gives Ole Miss a defensive chess piece that few programs in the country possess.

Exactly what makes him the best LB in the SEC

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) celebrates after a fumbel recovery against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the biggest arguments in Perkins’ favor is his versatility. Modern college football offenses force defenses to adapt to a variety of offensive packages, and very few linebackers can truly stay effective in every situation. Perkins can.

At Ole Miss, defensive coordinator Pete Golding has used Perkins in multiple roles across the defense. He can line up off the edge as a pass rusher, operate as a traditional linebacker, or drop into space against slot receivers and tight ends. That versatility is what separates him from many linebackers around the conference who thrive in only one specific role. He's also been with Ole Miss since 2023 and is a true captain of this Rebel team.

Fans and analysts across the NCAA have debated what position Perkins technically plays because of how unique his usage is. Some view him as an EDGE defender, while others see him as a true linebacker because of how often he drops into coverage and tracks quarterbacks sideline to sideline.

The production backs up the eye test

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) celebrates a defensive play against the Tulane Green Wave during the second half of a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Perkins finished the 2024 season with 10.5 sacks, tying for second-most in Ole Miss single-season history while adding 14 tackles for loss. He followed that with another highly productive 2025 campaign where he totaled 81 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

What makes those numbers even more impressive is the role change that came with them. Instead of simply pinning his ears back and attacking quarterbacks every snap, Perkins became more of an all-around defender in 2025. Ole Miss used him as a quarterback spy, coverage linebacker and space defender far more often, sacrificing sack totals in favor of defensive flexibility.

That willingness to evolve is part of what makes Perkins elite

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reacts after a turnover during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On a Pete Golding defense that has led the SEC in multiple categories for multiple seasons, Perkins has the opportunity to shine. With the departure of Princewell Umanmielen, Rebel fans can expect to see Perkins shine wherever he is place on the field. Perkins "Swiss Army Knife" ability has drawn attention from NFL scouts.

An unexpected return, despite promising draft reports, leads many to believe Perkins could be an All-SEC first-team defensive player in 2026. However, to achieve these lofty expectations, Perkins must show improvement in defending against the pass. As a tenacious rusher by nature, Perkins must learn to utilize his elite athleticism and football IQ to bait SEC quarterbacks into making unforeseen mistakes.

On3 Sports released a top 100 players in the NCAA, leaving Perkins out of the cut. The league and the NCAA sleeping on Perkins is just what he wants. As a senior, he has all the resources to ball out and be the best LB in the SEC, or even the whole NCAA.

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