Ranking Each Defensive End Unit Ole Miss Will Face Next Season From Worst To Best

The Rebels are set to face several elite defensive line units during the 2026 season, giving Ole Miss one of the toughest trench schedules in college football, especially with the extended nine-game SEC schedule.

Ole Miss brings back several very talented defensive linemen, including players like Will Echoles and Kam Franklin, two important pieces of the Rebels’ 2025 College Football Playoff run.

With former defensive coordinator Pete Golding becoming the head coach, the defense will still be called by Golding in 2026, but the Rebels have hired Patrick Toney to help lead and develop the defense moving forward.

No. 5- Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates after making a goal line stand as Auburn Tigers take on San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. San Jose State Spartans lead Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rebels are set to face one of their own former elite defensive linemen, as Da'Shawn Womack transferred to Auburn following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Womack recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks while forcing seven quarterback hurries and a fumble. Womack was a huge addition to the Tigers' defensive line.

While the Auburn Tigers' offense struggled mightily in 2025, the defensive line was one of the biggest bright spots on the team.

No. 4- LSU Tigers

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) lines up against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Ole Miss will face two former Rebel defensive standouts in this game in Princewill Umanmielen and TJ Dottery.

Umanmielen was elite for the Rebels in 2025, recording 9 sacks and consistently generating pressure off the edge. Princewill followed Lane Kiffin to LSU after that season, and now he’ll get a shot to go up against his old team.

The Tigers and Lane Kiffin will take on Ole Miss on September 19 in what should be a must-see matchup.

No. 3- Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) celebrates beside lineman Taylor Wein (44) after tackling Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oklahoma Sooners, led by head coach Brent Venables, had a strong year defensively in 2025.

The Sooners allowed the fewest yards per game in the SEC in 2025, with a front seven that consistently controlled games, they also led the conference in rushing defense, making them one of the toughest units in the nation to move the ball against.

The Sooners are led by David Stone, who is the star defensive player on the unit. Stone recorded 43 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2025, anchoring the middle of one of the SEC’s top defensive fronts.

No. 2- Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a sack during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It doesn’t seem to matter who is playing on defense for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, they are elite year in and year out.

Xzavier McLeod looks to step up in 2026 after having a somewhat of a sluggish 2025 season for the Bulldogs.

Smart and the Bulldogs also retained Elijah Griffin, who is due for a breakout season after recording a sack, 22 total tackles, and a forced fumble in 2025.

The Bulldogs’ defensive line will more than likely be elite once again for the upcoming season.

No. 1- Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2026 season with some of the most star power not only on offense but on defense as well.

Colin Simmons is the standout player for Texas, as he recorded 43 tackles and 12 sacks in 2025. Simmons is a highly touted NFL prospect, with many draft analysts believing he is a first-round pick.

The Longhorns ranked fifth nationally in fewest rushing yards allowed per game in 2025, and projections show they could be at the top in 2026.

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