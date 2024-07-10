Rashad Amos Must Break Out For An Ole Miss Playoff Run | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and three players you may not be thinking about who will be massive for a 2024 playoff run, and we start with running back Rashad Amos. He is a 230-pound thumper of a back who will play the role that Snoop Conner played on his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Juice Wells, a transfer from South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Locked On Ole Miss presumed starter at slot receiver. Wells is known for being a weapon which will make the middle of the field his playground, and he could take some double teams off of Tre Harris.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Chris Hardie from the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. With the injury and recovery of Princely Umanmielen from the Florida Gators, this has become the key player in September for Ole Miss and Pete Golding.
