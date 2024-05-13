'Rat Poison!' Ole Miss Tabbed as 'Long Shot' National Title Contender
The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the most intriguing rosters entering a new era of college football in 2024, and they hope to parlay that into a national title run.
The Rebels finished last season with the most wins in school history (11), and with a roster that returns a load of talent from 2023 and features some top-name faces from the transfer portal, many are tabbing Ole Miss as a legitimate contender for the new 12-team College Football Playoff.
In that vein of thought, ESPN recently released a story on "college football spring buzz," analyzing quarterback battles, new coaches and "long shot" national championship contenders. The last of those categories featured the Rebels, and here's what one analyst had to say regarding Lane Kiffin's team.
"I'm spewing rat poison and going with Ole Miss. The Rebels would have qualified for a 12-team playoff in each of the past two seasons and this should be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The Rebels finished third in the SEC last year in total offense (462 yards per game) and return quarterback Jaxson Dart, who should be one of the best in the country." -- Heather Dinich, ESPN
The analysis also features a quote from new Ole Miss defensive back Brandon Turnage who transferred to the Rebels from the Tennessee Volunteers this offseason. Turnage is an Oxford native who suited up for Lafayette High School before signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide and later transferring to Tennessee.
In comparison to the Rebels program that Turnage saw during his high school days, he believes the current state of the team is "more of a pro program."
Ole Miss never reached the four-team College Football Playoff, but it has reached a New Year's Six bowl game twice under Kiffin's tutelage. In the 2021 season, the Rebels made it to the Allstate Sugar Bowl, a game they lost to the Baylor Bears after starting quarterback Matt Corral went down with an injury in the first half.
To conclude the 2023 season, Ole Miss returned to the NY6 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, claiming a 38-25 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the process. The Rebels finished the year ranked No. 9 in the AP Poll following the bowl game win.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.