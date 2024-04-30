'Ferrari!' Ole Miss Rebels 'Overreaction' Raises Stock For Lane Kiffin, 2024 Season
Spring practice has concluded in the world of college football, and so begins the annual "talking season" in preparation for the 2024 campaign.
247Sports recently released some "overreactions" to five "polarizing" programs as the calendar prepares to turn to May, and the Ole Miss Rebels were on the list. Overreactions can produce some negative headlines for programs in college football, but in Ole Miss' case, the returns were overwhelmingly positive.
The Rebels held an unconventional spring game in Oxford earlier this month (replacing a typical scrimmage with a 7-on-7 format and side attractions), but the roster makeup that head coach Lane Kiffin has been able to assemble is drawing national attention. You can view an excerpt from the piece below, one that opens the analysis with the headline: "ALL ABOARD LANE KIFFIN'S FERRARI AT OLE MISS."
"The Rebels are contending if Jaxson Dart is the all-league caliber quarterback whom most expect him to be, the defense improves and there's a difference-maker in the backfield to make up for the loss of Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State. The stock price on Ole Miss is higher than usual this offseason, but is only going to skyrocket from here."
READ MORE: From Oxford to the Pros: How Do Drafted Ole Miss Rebels Fit Into New NFL Homes?
In a microcosm, this is what makes Ole Miss' situation so interesting entering the 2024 campaign. The Rebels return a ton of key talent from an 11-win roster a season ago (like quarterback Jaxson Dart), but they have revamped their defense and added a few other key playmakers via the transfer portal.
Ole Miss has attempted to replicate Judkins' production in the aggregate this offseason, returning presumed starting running back Ulysses Bentley IV while adding Henry Parrish Jr. (Miami) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (New Mexico) from the transfer market.
Some of the most impressive improvements, however, have come on defense. The Rebels' front seven has drawn attention this spring thanks to the additions of DL Walter Nolen and EDGE Princely Umanmielen, and the secondary is also set to feature some new faces, including cornerback Trey Amos from Alabama.
There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months as to who are the contenders and pretenders in 2024, but the current consensus is that Ole Miss is in the former of the two categories. The Rebels will open their season at home on Aug. 31 against the Furman Paladins.