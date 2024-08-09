'Really Deep!' Ole Miss' Gerquan Scott Evaluates Fellow Offensive Linemen in Fall Camp
The Ole Miss Rebels made a concerted effort to improve in the trenches this offseason, and that mission appears to be accomplished.
Ole Miss added some nationally-recognized talent along the defensive line, but the offensive front also received an upgrade, snagging versatile transfers like Gerquan Scott. Scott, a senior who measures in at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, has seen time at both guard and center during his time in the Rebels' fall camp, and he thinks playing these positions gives him an advantage as he prepares for the long season.
"Center feels natural," Scott said on Friday. "I actually did play two games last year at center, but I feel like me being out there and getting reps at it is getting me ready for the season."
The Rebels return some talent along the offensive line this season, but besides Scott, names like Diego Pounds, Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow also came to Oxford from the transfer portal. The combination of Ole Miss veterans and newcomers has created a promising situation for the Rebels up front, at least in fall camp.
"Deep, man," Scott said of the offensive line. "Really deep. We have some talent. I think we definitely have two groups, and everybody's moving fast and looking alright to me. Very deep."
There appears to be no set starting five for Ole Miss' offensive line at this point during camp, but Scott thinks that has its advantages. He believes that no one has a secured starting role, and that helps keep all the players in that room hungry as they come to practice each day.
"Honestly, I think each and every day, nobody has a guaranteed spot," Scott said. "Everybody is really amazing. We've got people who can start at every position. That's what makes us want to come in every day and work hard. We know that we always have somebody behind us."
Scott and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.