Rebel Rundown Podcast: Previewing Ole Miss’ Season-Opener Against Louisville

No. 9 Ole Miss kicks off its highly anticipated 2026 season against No. 24 Louisville in the Music City Kickoff Game this weekend.

The Rebels are looking to take an early step toward their lengthy path to return to the College Football Playoffs. Following its 13-2 campaign in 2025, Ole Miss enters the new season with college football’s sixth-hardest strength of schedule, according to ESPN’s FPI.

On the other hand, Louisville is seeking to make its first appearance in the CFP by winter. Sunday may present the Cardinals’ best potential win on their schedule if Jeff Brohm’s group manages to pull off the upset.

Ahead of Week 1’s only nationally ranked matchup, Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis and co-host Bailey Flanders preview the top-25 showdown and offer their game-day picks on episode 92 of The Rebel Rundown Podcast.

Kickoff on Sunday in Nashville is set for 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) at Nissan Stadium. Ole Miss is currently a one possession favorite according to most sportsbooks.

Exchanging Pleasantries

Louisville’s Jeff Brohm walks during the Card March before the game before Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup. November 29, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Ole Miss is a proven team,” Brohm told reporters earlier this week. “They played outstanding last year. They have a Heisman-contending quarterback back, a Heisman-contending running back and they’re both really good.”

Since his arrival in Louisville in 2023, Brohm has guided the Cardinals to a 28-12 overall record, winning at least nine games in each season.

Pete Golding is treating the first regular-season game of his head coaching career as a conference game.

“We have to protect the football. With their edges, both in the run game and passing game, we have to control the edges," Golding said Monday. "We have to get the ball in space to our guys, but we also have to slow the game down and run the football effectively when we need to. They’re going to challenge you with how they line up, the run pressures and things like that.

They were really good against the pass last year. I think they led the ACC in pass defense. We’ll have our work cut out for us. The length on the edges and the athletic ability up front stand out. They look like an SEC football team.”

Sunday's matchup will mark just the second all-time meeting between the two programs, with the first back in 2021 favoring the Rebels, 43-24.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news surrounding the Ole Miss Rebels.