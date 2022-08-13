Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Alabama

The Ole Miss Rebels will play arguably their toughest matchup of the 2022-23 season when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Like they have with most teams, the Crimson Tide have dominated the all-time series with the Rebels since the two programs first met in 1894. Alabama leads the all-time series 53-10-2, with Ole Miss' last win coming in 2015.

The Tide won last year's meeting 42-21 behind a dominant rushing performance from running back Brian Robinson, who had 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

Only the Rebels (506.7) averaged more offensive yardage per game than the Tide did (495.5) in the SEC last year. And despite Robinson's rushing dominance, Alabama had the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (147.6) in the conference last season while Ole Miss was first (224.3).

On defense, the Tide were elite once again, allowing just 20.2 points per game last season while surrounding the second-fewest offensive yards (306.2) and rushing yards (82.8) in the SEC. The secondary struggled the most, ranking seventh-worst in the conference with 223.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will once again matchup with his old mentor Nick Saban on the opposite sideline. Kiffin served as an offensive assistant in Tuscaloosa from 2014-16, while Saban enters his 15th season as Alabama's head coach.

Here at The Grove Report, we've already covered a general preview of Alabama, as well as offensive and defensive players to watch. Now, the staff at The Grove Report shares it's game predictions for Alabama-Ole Miss.

Ben King

After a tough road trip in Death Valley and College Station, Tex., the Ole Miss Rebels come home to host the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Rebels will keep it close thanks to tight end Michael Trigg, and a few turnovers forced by the defense, but Bama will eventually pull ahead in the fourth quarter.

Alabama 45, Ole Miss 35,

Brian Smith

Ole Miss hosts Alabama (Nov. 12) after a bye week and a three-game gauntlet of SEC West games that includes hosting Auburn (Oct. 15), playing at LSU (Oct. 22), and then on the road again at Texas A&M (Oct. 29).

Combined with playing Alabama, that four-game stretch is one of the hardest any college football program will face this season. Can the Rebels find the magic to knock off what will likely be the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide?

For that to happen, the Rebels will need good fortune on the injury front prior to this game. They do not have comparable depth to Alabama, though few teams do. Next, scoring a lot of points is essential.

Alabama has the returning Heisman winner in Bryce Young, and he’s all but unflappable even when playing on the road. Keeping up with him and the Crimson Tide will be hard, but Ole Miss’s offensive skill talent can compete with any team.

Look for running back Zach Evans to be the vital component. Not just as a runner, but also as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s going to have a big day during one-on-one situations.

Defensively, this is the biggest concern. Alabama’s depth should wear down the Ole Miss front and they can then run the football. That will be the difference in the game.

Alabama 48, Ole Miss 38

Cole Thompson

Last season, Ole Miss traveled to Tuscaloosa, told fans to “get your popcorn ready” and proceeded to have everyone ask for a refund. Will this season’s matchup in Oxford be better? Will it have better snacks than stale popcorn?

If Jaxson Dart starts, maybe the Rebels keep it close into the fourth quarter. It’s November and Nick Saban usually hold his boot on the throats of his victims a bit longer to let the message sink in. The SEC West still runs through Alabama and he’s not going anywhere; So quit asking.

Alabama 41, Ole Miss 30

John Macon Gillespie

Zach Dimmitt

The Rebels weren’t able to overcome to Tide last season despite an SEC-best offense. And without Matt Corral to help fuel the revenge tour in the SEC West this season, taking down Alabama feels like an insurmountable task.

By this point in the season, we’ll know each team well. Ole Miss is still a wild card, but has the offensive weapons to keep things close. But even in Oxford, the Tide will pick up their seventh-straight win in the series.



Alabama 45, Ole Miss 35

