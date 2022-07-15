Skip to main content

Ole Miss Outside of Athlon's Top 25 in Rankings of All FBS Schools Entering 2022

The Rebels have potential this season, but they are also replacing a large amount of talent on both sides of the ball.

Athlon Sports released its ranking of all 131 FBS teams entering the 2022 college football season earlier this week, and the Ole Miss Rebels are on the outside looking in where the top 25 is concerned.

The Rebels come in at No. 28 in the rankings. Here is the reasoning for their spot in the pecking order.

28. Ole Miss
Intrigue might be the best way to sum up coach Lane Kiffin’s team in 2022. The Rebels won 10 games and made the Sugar Bowl last year but lost a handful of key contributors, including quarterback Matt Corral, running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner, receiver Dontario Drummond, linebacker Chance Campbell and end Sam Williams. However, Kiffin navigated the transfer portal as well as any coach this offseason, restocking the offense with quarterback Jaxson Dart (USC), running back Zach Evans (TCU), wide receivers Jordan Watkins (Louisville) and Jaylon Robinson (UCF), and tight end Michael Trigg (USC) as well as Mason Brooks (WKU) in the trenches. Dart is considered the favorite to start under center, but Luke Altmyer can make a push for the job in the fall. In addition to Brooks, the Rebels bring back three starters up front to give this team one of the top offensive lines in the SEC. Ole Miss showed considerable improvement on defense last year, allowing just 24.7 points a game (down from 38.3 in ’20). However, building on last season’s progress will be tough with a new coordinator (Chris Partridge) and a few key players gone. While there is turnover, similar to the offense, Kiffin landed several impact transfers here, including edge Khari Coleman, linebacker Troy Brown and defensive backs Isheem Young and Ladarius Tennison. Matching last year’s win total will be tough, but Kiffin’s recruiting efforts and a favorable schedule will prevent a major drop in victories.

It will be difficult for Kiffin and staff to replicate a 10-win season with so much key production gone off of last year's roster, but he hopes to have his team in a strong standing at the end of the year with talent added from the transfer portal.

