SEC Coach Rankings: Lane Kiffin in Top 3 for Ole Miss?

The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

After a 10-3 season, are the Rebels in position to contend for the SEC West once again? That remains to be seen after losing Heisman candidate Matt Corral to the NFL Draft, but promising playmakers like TCU transfer running back Zach Evans and a talented quarterback carousel of Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart

And with coach Lane Kiffin, it's unlikely there will be any shortage of offensive firepower.

CBS Sports recently revealed its rankings of the best SEC coaches headed into the 2022-23 season and has Kiffin sitting a bit lower than some might expect at No. 6. The expected names like Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Jimbo Fisher makeup the top three, respectively. But new LSU coach Brian Kelly slots in at No. 4 followed by Kentucky's Mark Stoops.

Here's what CBS had to say:

Kiffin was a joke after getting fired at USC in 2013, but he transformed his career as anassistant under Saban from 2014-16. That launched him to Florida Atlantic, where he went 26-13, had two double-digit win seasons and won two division titles. He moved on to Ole Miss and led the Rebels to a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl berth in just his second season in Oxford.

After such an impressive season, Ole Miss fans might not agree with this subpar ranking for a coach that has risen to national prominence after having a rocky start to his head-coaching career.

But just like he has throughout his time in the college football coaching ranks, Kiffin will continue to stay true to himself and his coaching style as he looks to let the on-field production do the talking.

