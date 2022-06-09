Ole Miss Football Week One Opponent Preview: Troy Trojans Defense

We begin our college football preview series this week with the Rebels' week one opponent in Troy.

It's never too early to discuss college football.

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy on Sept. 3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Trojans are led by first-year head coach and former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall. He served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss beginning in 2018.

This marks Sumrall's first head coaching job at the collegiate level, and he takes over a program that went 5-7 a season ago and 3-5 in the Sun Belt. The Trojans parted ways with former head coach Chip Lindsey prior to their final game of the 2021 season against Georgia State.

The Rebels and Trojans will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. We’ve looked at an overarching preview of Troy football, and today, we will look at some of the Trojans' defensive playmakers for the 2022 season.

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Carlton Martial

Martial: 127 tackles, 44 solo, 10 TFLs

Interceptions: KJ Robertson, TJ Harris, Richard Jibunor, Zion Williams

Robertson: 2 INTs

Harris: 2 INTs

Jibunor: 2 INTs

Williams: 2 INTs

The Troy defense gave up 337.9 YPG a season ago along with 26.08 PPG en route to a 5-7 campaign. The Trojans will be tasked with slowing down a revamped Ole Miss offense in 2022, complete with running back Zach Evans and a new quarterback, whether it be Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer.

