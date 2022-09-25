Skip to main content

Is Ole Miss Freshman Running Back Quinshon Judkins 'The Next Big Thing'?

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins already looks like a star just four games into his freshman season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated after beating the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 35-27.

While the game was highlighted by a lackluster second half from the Ole Miss offense and sloppy execution, the Rebels were ultimately able to secure a win at home and also found a bonafide bell-cow running back in the process. 

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is only four games into his freshman year and is already statistically the Rebel's No. 1 tailback. Judkins has tallied a team-leading 70 carries, 429 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

The true freshman had the best game of his young career versus the Golden Hurricane defense, recording a career-high 27 carries and 140 rushing yards, also adding on two rushing touchdowns. It was Judkins' second 100 rushing-yard game of the season. 

Judkins has already begun to surpass junior running back Zach Evans in production, as he out carried Evans by 17 versus Tulsa due to medical reasons. Evans is a player who was expected to be the leading back in the Ole Miss running back room when he transferred from the TCU Horned Frogs in January.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, that is no knock on Evans, as the Texas product has recorded 365 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his first season with the Rebels.

Judkins has just been that good.

Judkins currently has the second-most rushing yards in the Southeastern Conference and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns. Under Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, the Pike Road, Ala., native could very well become one of the most productive running backs in the SEC as a true freshman.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Quinshon Judkins running the ball against Ole Miss vs Troy.
Football

Is Ole Miss Freshman Running Back Quinshon Judkins 'The Next Big Thing'?

By Ben King
Malik Heath
Football

Amidst Sloppy Rebels’ Win, WR Malik Heath Shows Up Big

By Adam Rapier
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks at the jumbotron during a review in the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

Notebook: Dart Officially Named Starting QB, Kiffin Disappointed in Sloppy Rebels Win

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19108926
Football

COLUMN: Ole Miss Overcomes Shaky Play, Pulls Off Close One vs. Tulsa

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19108911
Football

Despite Rough Outing, No. 16 Ole Miss Knocks Off Tulsa at Home

By John Macon Gillespie
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball for a first down during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Football

Ole Miss Rebels in Full Control of Golden Hurricane at Halftime

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19066798
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

By Ben King
Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss crowd
Football

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Rated Best SEC Passer Under Pressure Entering Week Four

By Ben King