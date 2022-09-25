Is Ole Miss Freshman Running Back Quinshon Judkins 'The Next Big Thing'?

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels remain undefeated after beating the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 35-27.

While the game was highlighted by a lackluster second half from the Ole Miss offense and sloppy execution, the Rebels were ultimately able to secure a win at home and also found a bonafide bell-cow running back in the process.

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is only four games into his freshman year and is already statistically the Rebel's No. 1 tailback. Judkins has tallied a team-leading 70 carries, 429 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

The true freshman had the best game of his young career versus the Golden Hurricane defense, recording a career-high 27 carries and 140 rushing yards, also adding on two rushing touchdowns. It was Judkins' second 100 rushing-yard game of the season.

Judkins has already begun to surpass junior running back Zach Evans in production, as he out carried Evans by 17 versus Tulsa due to medical reasons. Evans is a player who was expected to be the leading back in the Ole Miss running back room when he transferred from the TCU Horned Frogs in January.

Now, that is no knock on Evans, as the Texas product has recorded 365 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his first season with the Rebels.

Judkins has just been that good.

Judkins currently has the second-most rushing yards in the Southeastern Conference and is tied for first in rushing touchdowns. Under Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, the Pike Road, Ala., native could very well become one of the most productive running backs in the SEC as a true freshman.

