Notebook: Dart Officially Named Starting QB, Kiffin Disappointed in Sloppy Rebels Win

Ole Miss beats Tulsa, but the Rebels left a lot to be desired on both sides of the ball.
OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss advances to 4-0 after beating Tulsa 35-27 in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

The Rebels were able to come away with the win against the Golden Hurricanes Saturday evening. While Ole Miss ultimately got the job done, their play wasn’t consistent. Despite the struggles, there were still multiple players that stood out. 

Let’s take a look at the players that stood out in the Rebels’ win over the Hurricanes.

Jaxson Dart officially named starting quarterback

Jaxson Dart has shown great instincts all season when asked to be a ball carrier. Dart carried the ball 14 times compared to just 13 completions this evening. While Dart only managed to throw the ball for 154 yards and two touchdowns, he found great success in the run game averaging 8.3 yards per carry and he was also named the starting quarterback by Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin.

Quinshon Judkins records second 100-yard rushing game of the season

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has been an absolute beast this season. Head Coach Lane Kiffin fed the tailback 27 times this game. Judkins turned these carries into 140 yards and two touchdowns. The freshman averages 4.5 yards per carry after initial contact, ranking him tenth in the nation.  

Defensive back AJ Finley snags Rebels’ only interception

Many believed that AJ Finely could have gone to the pros after last season. Despite the hype, Finley returned to Oxford for his senior year, and the Rebels should be glad he did. Finley was third on the team in tackles with nine and set up a quick scoring drive at the end of the first half for the Rebels when he intercepted Tulsa’s quarterback Davis Brin on fourth down.

Ladarius Tennison was everywhere

Sophomore safety Ladarius Tennison played like a stud this evening. Tennison had eight tackles through the first three weeks of the season. While those are solid numbers, Tennison seemed to play with a different attitude this evening leading the Rebels with 12 tackles.  

