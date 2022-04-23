Snap Takeaways from Altmyer, Dart and the Quarterback Competition from the Grove Bowl

It felt like ease versus force, comfortable versus learning on-the-job at times, but things settled in the Grove Bowl between the performances of Ole Miss quarterbacks Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart.

The pair of second-year players splashed in spots as freshmen in 2021, Dart of course with USC before the transfer to Ole Miss in late January and Altmyer while backing up instant Rebel legend Matt Corral, so Saturday felt like the next public step between the two as it pertains to the big impending decision to come from Lane Kiffin.

The head coach has admitted neither quarterback has emerged as the clear starter headed into the Red versus Navy affair, and Saturday may have resulted in the next conversation piece in the competition rather than a motion for clarity in making the final call. Each passer turned the ball over, flashed with the legs and failed to complete 50% of his passes on the day.

Kinkead Dent, meanwhile, threw for three scores via decisiveness and efficiency, completing 12 of his first 13 passes along the way. What a wrench his emergence could possibly throw into the actual competition (a story for another day)...

It didn’t start with mixed results between the primary players for the QB1 gig, though, as Altmyer came out of the gates confident and consistent. He led scoring drives on each of his first two chances, including one via the ground in what was a surprisingly mobile day for the Starkville native. He would run for another score before his afternoon would wrap up.

Dart, alternating with his counterpart for the Navy roster, started noticeably slow, taking sacks on each of his first four drives, including on two plays in a row at one point. It would get better in the second half, but not before throwing a pair of interceptions including one that was returned to the house by Tysheem Johnson.

The tables would reverse in quarters three and four, relatively speaking, as Altmyer couldn’t pull away from Dart in the perception department while the newcomer flashed talent more than assuming any control in the battle he has been seen as trailing for the bulk of the spring due to Altmyer’s knowledge of Kiffin and now Charlie Weis Jr’s offensive system.

As more than 60 passes were attempted in total, there were positives to come from the effort overall, particularly as Michael Trigg reminded college football of his potential as a pass catcher with four scoring plays (two 2-point conversions) in different ways to boost two of the three passer's numbers. The other USC transfer went up and over defenders, ran by others and out-positioned the rest – and that was in addition to a missed touchdown from Dart along the sidelines that sailed high.

FINAL STATS

Altmyer: 9 of 22 for 182 yards, 0 TDs, five carries for 77 yards and 2 TDs

Dart: 11 of 30 for 166 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 16 carries for 66 yards

Dent: 12 of 13 for 140 yards, 2 TDs

SNAP TAKEAWAYS

Altmyer started strong with some of the traits we know of him shining brightest, from football IQ to an understanding of the offense as well as overall execution. The positive surprise was his mobility, breaking a pair of relatively long runs while taking minimal sacks in the process. Conversely, the ball sailed at times and he missed what appeared to be routine throws on occasion at the intermediate levels. Efficiency is a calling card of a Kiffin offense and the mark was missed here despite the early glimpses of consistency. This can’t develop into a theme if Altmyer is to hold off Dart in the long run.

Dart flashed what made him so coveted in the transfer portal for Kiffin and others, good athleticism, a quick and smooth trigger as well as a strong arm with the ability to deliver off-platform and via multiple angles as needed. The problem was a lack of pocket awareness, even though he was working with mostly reserve offensive linemen from what we can infer, relative to the down and distance. He took too many sacks and turned the ball over, often after throwing off of his back foot -- but also showed some coachability in bounding back in the second half with more of a decisive style. Dart’s ceiling, especially as he learns more of the play book, may still be what’s best for the 2022 Rebels when all is said and done based on the tangible and/or physical, but Saturday wasn't the breakout some expected.

Dent looked as comfortable as any player on the field, much less among quarterbacks, though he had the benefit of coming in relief of both passers at times, getting his share with top targets like Trigg along the way. While the battle for the top spot continues to develop, Rebel fans have to find some solace in knowing the Oxford native is waiting in the wings should he be called upon at some point during the 2022 season, at least relative to Altmyer as a backup in 2021. The depth is there for the QB room in 2022, something that was a clear unknown a year ago before the record-breaking season.