Rebels Impress, But The True Test Come In Two Weeks

Ole Miss once again looked impressive on Saturday night, but we won't know who they really are until October

The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels entered their home opener against Austin Peay as one of the nation's darlings after their impressive 43-24 win over the Louisville Cardinals last weekend.

And on Saturday, the Rebels didn't disappoint and did exactly what they were supposed to do, blowing out the Governors in dominating fashion 54-17.

Matt Corral and Dontario Drummond were exactly what we expected, with Corral connecting on 21 of 33 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns -- two of which went to Drummond, as he went over 100 yards receiving yet again.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Mingo hauled in two of his own, and Braylon Sanders pulled in the last, as the Rebels receiving trio flexed their muscles for the second week in a row.

That's all great. And Lane Kiffin and the Rebels deserve the credit for doing what they were supposed to do.

However, we still don't know who this Ole Miss team is quite yet... at least not fully.

We know the offense is great.

We also know that the defense is, at the very least, improved.

But until the Rebels face a real SEC program, no one really knows how far they can go this season.

Next week, the nation will get a slightly better picture of Ole Miss' progress, as they welcome a Tulane team who pushed the then-No. 2 ranked Oklahoma Sooners to the brink on opening weekend.

After that, however, will be the true test, when the Kiffin's Rebels head to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban, and the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide -- A team that Kiffin had on the ropes in the 2020 season.

Until then, the nation will continue to be cautiously optimistic with the Rebels, and wonder who or what they really are.

