Rebels Must Land 5-Star WR Caleb Cunningham | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels getting an impromptu visit from in-state five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham right after he visited the Auburn Tigers, and he is a generational player that Ole Miss must land.
Ole Miss is in a similar position that the Clemson Tigers found themselves in before their first national title. Deshaun Watson and crew won the first title, but it was the next generation of Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence who really changed that university. Players like Caleb Cunningham are the key to the next step.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about this weekend's official visitors and how impressive they are, including a five star in a certain service and the OL MVP of the UA Combine in Atlanta.
In our final segment of the day, we change gears a bit and talk about the recent release of the FPI from ESPN and why this is manna from heaven for Lane Kiffin.
