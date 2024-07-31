Rebels Need Win vs. LSU For Offseason Success to Matter | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses fall practice beginning today, and the fact the Ole Miss won the offseason just doesn't matter anymore. One game with the LSU Tigers is getting more and more important in an environment that Ole Miss has never done really well in when it matters. The Rebels' goals go through Baton Rouge, and Ole Miss is going for three-out-of-four wins in a row over the LSU Tigers. There is so much on the line when these two teams meet in October.
We talk about Ole Miss being the darling of offseason college football and that being fun for any fans that like to have fun. Ole Miss has one of the country's most NFL-draftable teams based on the Senior Bowl and East/West Shrine Game, and the offseason has been filled with rat poison.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about practice starting Wednesday and the questions at the early part of camp, including Deion Smith at wide receiver.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html