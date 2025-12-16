Paul Finebaum Has One Word Answer To Describe Ole Miss Football's Pete Golding

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the head coaching gig at LSU.

Following the move to Baton Rouge, Ole Miss officials wasted no time in finding a new shot-caller of the Rebels after elevating defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach.

Now, amid a chaotic stretch in Oxford, Golding and Co. are navigating College Football Playoff preparation while evaluating players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and roster retention.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding speaks at a press conference at the Manning Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, December 11, 2025. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Golding is the latest head coach to take over a program in the Southeastern Conference where he's joined by multiple elite shot-callers across the league.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum recently used one word to describe each decision-maker in the conference where he described Golding as an "enigma".

The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes enigma as: "something hard to understand or explain."

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

Rather than search for an outside hire, the Ole Miss administration went with Golding - a coach that has the respect of the locker room and a proven ability to recruit top talent while assembling a defensive staff as the coordinator.

Now, with Golding at the helm, all eyes are on the Rebels as he prepares to make his head coaching debut in the College Football Playiff against the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: