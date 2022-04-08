Ole Miss' Matt Corral To Visit Five NFL Teams Prior To Draft

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will meet with at least five NFL teams in the upcoming week.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is going to have his shot of becoming a franchise quarterback at the next level in due time. Where will he land? There might be an indication on who is interested entering the weekend.

According to ESPN, Corral is set to meet with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers. All five teams are potentially looking for its franchise gunslinger, though Philadelphia and New Orleans could wait to target a quarterback on Day 2.

The Panthers are in need of upgrading at the position following the Sam Darnold fiasco in 2021. After trading a second- and fourth-round pick to the New York Jets, Darnold never found consistency, throwing for 2,527, nine touchdowns, 13 interceptions and completing roughly 59 percent of his passes.

The Falcons recently traded 14-year veteran Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick. Despite signing Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal, Atlanta is looking for stability at the position and could be tempted to drafting a quarterback with its first pick.

The Steelers recently saw Ben Roethlisberger hang up the cleats and signed Mitchell Trubisky on a two-year deal. Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin has been adamant of addressing the position, attending all major pro days of gunslingers, including Corral's late last month.

Corral finally was able to show off his mechanics at the Rebels' Pro Day for the first time since suffering the ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl. He is looking to become the first Ole Miss quarterback selected in the first round since Eli Manning in 2004.

Manning went on the the No. 1 overall pick by the then-San Diego Chargers before being traded to the New York Giants. During his 16-year career, Manning won a pair of Super Bowls over the New England Patriots while becoming New York's all-time leader in passing yards (57,023) and passing touchdowns (366)

"He told me to just be myself, and that’s honestly the best advice I’ve ever gotten because you don’t really understand that until you’re towards the end of this process," Corral said of his relationship with Manning on The Rich Eisen Show.

In four years with the Rebels, Corral threw for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns against 23 interceptions while completing 67.3 percent of his throws. He also tacked on another 1,338 rushing yards to go with 18 touchdowns on the ground.

Corral is projected to be either a late first- or early second-round selection. The Panthers will have the first crack at selecting Corral at the No. 6 pick, followed by Atlanta (No. 8), Philadelphia (No. 15 and No. 18), New Orleans (No. 16 and No. 19) and Pittsburgh (No. 20).

