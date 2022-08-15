Skip to main content

Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Talks Training Camp and Fall Scrimmages

The leader of the Ole Miss offensive line recently updated reporters on the progress the unit has made throughout training camp.
The Ole Miss Rebels are more than a week into their 2022 training camp and have recently started running scrimmages.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker spoke with reporters on Saturday about why scrimmages are important for the roster and coaching staff.

"Scrimmages are a huge part of the evaluation process," Broeker said. "That's something we know as players because it's the closest to a game we can get right now."

The Rebels' stalwart offensive lineman has not seen much playing time during these scrimmages by design, and Broeker explained how that has changed his perspective.

"It's kind of weird honestly, it's a different perspective," Broeker said. "It's a new perspective [on the field], and it helps to have another set of eyes out there."

After splitting time between the sidelines and the field, Broeker gave his evaluation of the Ole Miss offensive line's performance during scrimmages.

"For the most part, I thought we did a good job," Broeker said. "I thought we protected [the quarterback] pretty well and got some good movement in the run game. It looked like everyone was on the same page, so that was good to see."

Broeker also talked about the improvement along the Ole Miss defensive line.

"The defensive line has gotten a lot better, and that's been really cool to see," Broeker said. "For me, a lot of it has been in pass protection. You can really tell guys are getting some better [pass rush] moves."

Broeker discussed what the offensive line as a group has focused on throughout training camp.

"We've always prided ourselves on communication, tempo and finishing," said Broeker. "Those have been our three main points of focus and those are three things we are really excited about."

