NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform During Week 1 of the Preseason?

Meaningful football is nearly here as Week 1 of the National Football League Preseason has officially wrapped up.

The Ole Miss Rebels sent 12 football players to the NFL this offseason. Six were selected during the 2022 NFL Draft while the other half were signed to rosters as undrafted free agents.

Let's see how some of the Ole Miss rookies performed in their professional debuts.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive tackle Tariqious Tisdale recorded one total tackle in his first NFL action. The Arizona Cardinals would beat the Bengals 36-23 in Week 1 of the Preseason.

Miami Dolphins rookie receiver Braylon Sanders was targeted twice in his NFL debut but unfortunately did not record any catches. On the Miami defense, former Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones had a solid performance recording five total tackles with one TFL. The Dolphins beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24.

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Dontario Drummond hauled in one reception for 13 yards on two targets in a 17-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Tennessee Titans rookie linebacker Chance Campbell recorded two total tackles in a 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral got his first NFL action against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, and his debut was nothing too spectacular. The former Ole Miss quarterback had a 1-of-9 passing night recording 11 yards through the air and six rushing yards on one carry. The Panthers beat the Commanders 23-21 in Week 1 of the Preseason.

Pittsburg Steelers rookie linebacker Mark Robinson had a productive debut versus the Seattle Seahawks tallying five total tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit. Robinson helped the Steelers beat the Seahawks 32-25 in Week 1 of the Preseason.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie defensive back Deane Leonard recorded three total tackles in his debut but unfortunately lost his first NFL game to the Los Angeles Rams 29-22.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Snoop Conner was featured heavily in a 24-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Conner carried the ball seven times for 21 rushing yards while also hauling in two receptions for 11 receiving yards.

The Jaguars also have former Ole Miss Rebels Laquon Treadwell and Evan Engram on their roster. Treadwell recorded two receptions for 27 yards while Engram made one catch for nine yards.

New York Jets second-year receiver Elijah Moore only brought in one reception for nine yards in his limited preseason appearance versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets beat the Eagles 24-21 in the first week of Preseason action in the NFL.

