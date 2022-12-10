Rebels Quinshon Judkins, Nick Broeker Earn All-America Honors

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels Quinshon Judkins and Nick Broeker were named All-Americans by separate publications on Friday.

Judkins, the Rebels’ leading running back this season, was tabbed a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, and Broeker earned a second team All-America spot with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Judkins was named SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, and he also laid claim to the National Freshman of the Year according to CBS Sports.

The Ole Miss tailback finished the regular season with 251 carries, 1,476 rushing yards, and 16 rushing touchdowns, setting the Ole Miss single-season record for both rushing yards and touchdowns along the way.

Judkins is now the second Rebel in program history to be honored as the top freshman in the SEC, joining former Ole Miss receiver Laquon Treadwell (2013).

Judkins is the anchor for an Ole Miss rushing attack that currently leads the SEC and is ranked third nationally in rushing yards per game with 216.6.

Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, Judkins is committed to the Rebels for the long haul as he signed a new NIL agreement with the Grove Collective that runs through the 2023-24 season last Thursday.

Broeker anchored Ole Miss’ offensive line for Judkins this season. He has played in nearly all offensive snaps (907) for the Rebels, helping lead them to an 8-4 regular season record and a Texas Bowl appearance this year. Broeker hasn't allowed a sack in 505 pass blocking snaps and is a large part off an Ole Miss offense that ranks No. 3 in the FBS in rushing yards per game (261.6) and No. 7 in total offense (491.2).

The Springfield, Illinois, native is a member of offensive line unit that has helped blocked for a rushing attack that features the only team in the country with two players over 850 yards rushing. Ole Miss is the only FBS team with more than 5,500 yards of total offense, while having more than 3,000 yards rushing.

