Rebels Rebound With 3 MAJOR Commitments This Weekend | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss Rebels high school recruiting having a great week with three commitments from players who are four-stars in at least one recruiting service. We talk about how recruiting has changed in the last few years and how Lane Kiffin is doing a terrific job at roster building.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Major Preston from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and he picked the Ole Miss Rebels over the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Florida Gators. We talk about this player and break down the high school highlights for the Ole Miss commit.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about Samari Reed from Coconut Creek, Fla., committing to Ole Miss giving it potentially another big wide receiver for Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. to play with.
