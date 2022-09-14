Skip to main content
Rebels Safety Isheem Young: ‘I Think We Are the Best Defense in the SEC’

Safety Isheem Young discusses areas of his game, growing up with teammate Tysheem Johnson, and the confidence of the Rebel defense.
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record, and they look to add their next game versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to the win column as well.

Ole Miss welcomed a lot of new players to the roster this offseason, and many of them are improving and getting more comfortable in the system. Transfer safety Isheem Young is one of these players, and he is already committed to improving every week.

“I felt like [the last game] went great,” Young said. “I think every game I can improve, but it was definitely a good experience.”

Young might be new to the Rebels, but he isn’t new to football, so he is aware of what he needs to do to improve his play.

“I think I could improve on knowing where routes are coming,” Young said. “So I think I could lock in more on film.”

It can be difficult for a player to transfer to a new team halfway through their collegiate career, but for Young, the transition has been smooth.

“It is great because every time we make a play together, we at each other and smile,” Young said. “[Tysheem Johnson and I] grew up together. He told me what to expect when coming to Oxford, so its been great. It is great to share the field with someone who is cut like you.”

And even though it is early in the season, Johnson and his defense are already very confident.

“The defense is very confident,” Young said. “I think we’re the best defense in the SEC.”

The Ole Miss Rebels play their first away game of the season in Week 3 versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game is set for Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. 

