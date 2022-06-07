Ole Miss Football Week One Opponent Preview: Troy Trojans Offense

We begin our college football preview series this week with the Rebels' week one opponent in Troy.

It's never too early to discuss college football.

Ole Miss will open its 2022 season at home against Troy on Sept. 3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Trojans are led by first-year head coach and former Ole Miss assistant Jon Sumrall. He served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss beginning in 2018.

This marks Sumrall's first head coaching job at the collegiate level, and he takes over a program that went 5-7 a season ago and 3-5 in the Sun Belt. The Trojans parted ways with former head coach Chip Lindsey prior to their final game of the 2021 season against Georgia State.

The Rebels and Trojans will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 3. Yesterday, we looked at an overarching preview of Troy football, and today, we will look at some of the Trojans' offensive playmakers for the 2022 season.

Returning Offensive Leaders

Passing: Gunnar Watson

Watson: 140-228, 8 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing: Kimani Vidal

Vidal: 152 carries, 701 yards, 5 TDs

Receiving: Tez Johnson

Johnson: 67 catches, 735 yards, 4 TDs

Offensive Transfer

QB Peter Costelli (Utah)

Major Storyline

The Trojans return starting quarterback Gunnar Watson to its roster in 2022, but the wildcard in the race is Pac-12 transfer Peter Costelli. Costelli was an Under Armour All-American in high school, and he provides an interesting spin in the quarterback competition in Sumrall's first year at the helm.

Here's what Troy news outlet The Messenger had to say:

Costelli joins a quarterback room that includes returning starter Gunnar Watson, redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins and true freshman Tucker Kilcrease. All four signal-callers will have the opportunity to compete at the position in the summer and fall to see who will be the No.1 quarterback for Sumrall, and all four quarterbacks bring something different to the table. Watson brings unparalleled experience, Hawkins has the big arm, Costelli is the true dual threat and Kilcrease brings raw potential to the table.

Both Ole Miss and Troy enter the summer without a starting quarterback nailed down, and both teams have a Pac-12 transfer competing for a spot.

