Rebels RB Ulysses Bentley on Ole Miss Transfer: 'It’s Top-Notch'

Following the disappointing conclusion to the Sugar Bowl in January, the Ole Miss Rebels found themselves in a desperate search for help in the running back room.

Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy were off to the NFL, and Henry Parrish entered the transfer portal, where he would find his way to the Miami Hurricanes.

As a result, the Rebels were left with not only a lack of depth and talent, but experience as well.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report The only Rebels on the roster with a carry at the college level were Isaiah Woullard and Kentrell Bullock. Not to mention their leading rusher, Matt Corral, was off to the NFL as well. USA Today Sports However, just a couple of months later, the Rebels have already fully reloaded at both quarterback and running back. The Rebels got things started by landing a signature from talented freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, before going heavy on the NCAA Transfer Portal and gaining transfers from USC's Jaxson Dart at QB, and both TCU's Zach Evans and SMU's Ulysses Bentley at running back, among many other transfers at other positions. And to Bentley, what head coach Lane Kiffin is building in Oxford, combined with the SEC stage, was simply too special to pass up. Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

"I just pressed myself that I wanted to play on a big stage, come to the SEC and get Ole Miss to the championship," Bentley said. "I saw all the transfers here, guys like Mason Brooks, Zach Evans, all the receivers and all that, two quarterbacks. Man, I had to get here."

Bentley, who spent three seasons with the Mustangs, was highly productive when given the opportunity, rushing 273 times for 1,559 yards and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 41 catches for 294 yards and two scores.

Bentley's best season came in the 2020 season when he rushed 170 times for an AAC leading 913 yards and an SMU freshman record 11 touchdowns. Throughout his career, Bentley averaged 5.7 yards per rush.

Bentley entered the transfer portal after former SMU head coach Sonny Dykes left the program for TCU this spring. Once Dykes left, Bentley began to take a look at his options, and one of the other factors that drove him to pick the Rebels, was new running backs coach, Marquel Blackwell, who Bentley knew from his original recruitment out of high school. "I actually know Blackwell from the U-of-H (Houston). Once I heard it was here, I definitely had to come here. He’s a great guy," Bentley said. Not only that, but Bentley was also drawn to Evans, who put his name into the transfer portal following the season after his former head coach, Gary Patterson left TCU. Bentley and Evans were childhood friends, and the opportunity to rekindle that relationship was another major factor in his decision-making. "I keep up with Zach Evans all the time," Bentley said. "Me and him kind of grew up together. We always talk... It was just something positive. I don’t really look at it like that. I know we’re all going to get an opportunity to play and help team get a championship. So that’s what I’m here for... Zach has that power style and I’m just elusive and a finesse back that can get into the hole and I’m pretty fast."

Now, the two friends will have the opportunity to team up on the sport's biggest stage.

And with Bentley and Evans now joining Judkis, Woullard and Bullock, the Rebels could have one of the most talented running back rooms in the entire SEC.

"It’s top-notch," Bentley said. "We have guys like Zach Evans, Kentrel Bullock, me and the young guy Quinshon Judkins. Those guys push me to go hard every day. I love it."

