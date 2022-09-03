Skip to main content
LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Ole Miss Opens Season vs. Troy

LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Ole Miss Opens Season vs. Troy

Follow along for Live Updates on Ole Miss vs. Troy.
OXFORD, Miss. -- College football is underway for 2022, and the Ole Miss Rebels will take to the field for the first time this Saturday.

It’s year three for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels. Coming off of a 10-3 season and finishing second in the SEC West, there is optimism that Ole Miss is a program that’s heading towards being a consistent top-tier SEC program.

The first step in proving that theory correct comes against the Troy Trojans, a team that Ole Miss has ironically only played one time, a 51-21 victory in 2013.

Pregame

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will be starting under center for the Rebels against the Troy Trojans. Both Altmyer and Dart were announced as starters on the video board prior to the game. 

The announcement from Lane Kiffin on SEC Network comes on the heels of a quarterback competition that spanned from spring practice through fall camp between Dart and Luke Altmyer who served as Matt Corral's backup in the 2021 season. 

Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, and defensive end Cedric Johnson were named the Captains for Ole Miss prior to kickoff. 

