Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas Week 2 Staff Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The Bears play in the ASUN in FCS.

Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off a 28-10 victory over Troy last weekend.

The Rebels are already preparing for the game, with coach Lane Kiffin telling reporters on Monday that he’ll be altering the quarterback rotation just a bit.

Ole Miss defensive back Tysheem Johnson spent some time with the media assessing his performance in the season opener and looking forward to the UCA game.

Central Arkansas (0-1) is a solid FCS program led by head coach Nathan Brown, who is 25-20 in four seasons. But the Bears are also trying to get a foothold in a conference that is sponsoring football for the first time this season and sharing an automatic playoff berth with the Western Athletic Conference.

Here are the predictions for this week's game from The Grove Report Staff.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: I foresee potential problems for the Rebels in this one, but they’ll pull it out. Ole Miss 28, Central Arkansas 24

Zach Dimmitt, Staff Writer: It wasn’t exactly the greatest of debuts for Jaxson Dart on Saturday as the Rebels won 28-10 over Troy. The Ole Miss offense underwhelmed compared to what last year’s team was able to do. Of course, this is a vastly different team. Running back Zach Evans was still able to dazzle with 20 carries for 130 yards, but the offense has a lot of growing up to do. Still, the Rebels should get a chance to come out in full force Saturday for what should be an even bigger blowout win over Central Arkansas. Ole Miss 47, Central Arkansas 6

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Jaxson Dart’s first game with Ole Miss was, well, the first game of a transfer quarterback. Bumpy but ultimately successful. A game against an FCS opponent that likely won’t contend for the playoffs should help Dart smooth out some of those rough edges. Ole Miss 52, Central Arkansas 10

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Dart will have to play better by the time SEC play rolls around. It's a good thing Central Arkansas plays in the ASUN conference. Ole Miss 35, Central Arkansas 10

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: The Rebels secure an easy Week 2 victory. Ole Miss 45, Central Arkansas 7

