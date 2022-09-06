How to Watch, Listen and Stream Ole Miss vs. Central Arkansas

The Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday. The Bears play in the ASUN in FCS.

Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off a 28-10 victory over Troy last weekend.

The Rebels are already starting preparation for the game, with coach Lane Kiffin telling reporters on Monday that he’ll be altering the quarterback rotation just a bit.

Ole Miss defensive back Tysheem Johnson spent some time with the media assessing his performance in the season opener and looking forward to the UCA game.

Central Arkansas (0-1) is a solid FCS program led by head coach Nathan Brown, who is 25-20 in four seasons. But the Bears are also trying to get a foothold in a conference that is sponsoring football for the first time this season and sharing an automatic playoff berth with the Western Athletic Conference.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the UCA Bears on Saturday evening:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Central Arkansas Bears

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: No line

Over/Under: No line

Moneyline: No line

TV/Streaming: ESPN+, FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

