Rebels vs. LSU Will Be the Most Fun Game of the Season | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels vs. the LSU Tigers and how this game will be a throwback to Johnny Vaught and Paul Dietzel. Not stylistically, of course, but in spirit as Ole Miss will take on the LSU Tigers in Tiger Stadium in a matchup that will be the first test for Lane Kiffin's Rebels on the 2024 schedule.
In the second segment of the show, we discuss how this game may traditionally favor LSU in the past, and it will be up to Jaxson Dart and the Rebels to exorcise some demons in this road game. It is fitting that for Ole Miss to make the College Football Playoff, it will have to go through LSU in Baton Rouge and the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about what winning this football game would mean to the Ole Miss Rebels and how the program would react moving forward.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
These days every new potential hire can feel like a high stakes wager for your small business. That’s why LinkedIn Jobs helps find the right people for your team, faster and for free. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/lockedoncollege. Terms and conditions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html