How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels look to remain undefeated when they return home to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in their final non-conference game of the season.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a 42-0 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. The Rebels did it with the ground game, as they rushed for more than 300 yards, and backs Zach Evans, Quinshon Judkins, and Ulysses Bentley all scored. That made things easier for quarterback Jaxson Dart, who put together a fine performance and may be closer to making the starting quarterback job his for good.

Tulsa (2-1) is riding a two-game winning streak and leads the nation in passing yards with 413 per game. Ole Miss is allowing just 13 points per game, and the unit is playing some of its best football since coach Lane Kiffin took over the program.

Oddly, both teams are averaging 43 points per game entering the game. Also … Ole Miss has never beaten Tulsa. While the two teams have never met in Oxford, they’ve met in three different places. In 1932, Tulsa hosted Ole Miss and won 26-0. Next, in 1944, the Golden Hurricane beat Ole Miss, 47-0, in Memphis, Tenn., as the Golden Hurricane marched to the Orange Bowl. Then, in the 1965 Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston, Texas, Tulsa won, 14-7.

That’s right — Tulsa has outscored Ole Miss 87-7 in three meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss minus-21

Over/Under: 61.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1786 (-118); Tulsa +800 (-110)

TV/Streaming: SEC+ (Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Marilyn Payne), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

