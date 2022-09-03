Skip to main content
WATCH: Ulysses Bentley IV Scores First Rushing Touchdown of Ole Miss Season

The Rebels scored first in their season opener on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels struck first in their game against the Troy Trojans on Saturday, and it came on the ground from SMU transfer Ulysses Bentley IV. 

TCU transfer Zach Evans has led the Rebels in rushing during the first half, but it was Bentley who pulled an escape act to sneak into the end zone in the first quarter for Ole Miss.

The Rebels' second score of the day was also technically a run as Jaxson Dart threw a swing pass to Jonathan Mingo. 

It’s year three for Lane Kiffin and his Rebels. Coming off of a 10-3 season and finishing second in the SEC West, there is optimism that Ole Miss is a program that’s heading towards being a consistent top-tier SEC program.

The first step in proving that theory correct comes against the Troy Trojans, a team that Ole Miss has ironically only played one time, a 51-21 victory in 2013.

You can follow along for live updates between the Rebels and Trojans here.

