Skip to main content

Ole Miss Week 4 Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense

The Grove Report continues its look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, today focusing on their offensive playmakers.

After decimating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0 on the road in Week 3, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will head back home to welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 4.

Tulsa is currently 2-1 with its only loss on the season coming in Week 1 versus the Wyoming Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane currently leads the nation in passing yards per game with 413 and should provide an interesting matchup for an Ole Miss defense that has only allowed 13 points through three games. Ole Miss will look to handle Tulsa in its final tune-up game before starting SEC play in Week 5.

Here's an overview of the Tulsa offense that will travel to Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Davis Brin

Brin is the only player who attempted a pass for the Hurricane last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. One of his best games came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves where he threw for over 300 yards and three scores en route to Tulsa's first win of the 2021 season.

2022 stats: 76-for-119, 1206 yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception

Rushing: Steven Anderson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Hurricane are known mostly for their passing game, but Anderson is their leading rusher on 35 attempts. 

2022 stats: 130 yards on 35 carries, four touchdowns

Receiving: JuanCarlos Santana

Santana hauled in 51 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Statistically speaking, Santana was also the No. 2 receiver for Tulsa last season behind Josh Johnson, the only receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the Golden Hurricane in 2021.

2022 stats: 326 yards on 14 receptions, four touchdowns.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulsa Golden Hurricane

USATSI_18979651
Football

Ole Miss Week 4 Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19023950
Football

Ole Miss Cornerback Deantre Prince: 'We're Going To Be Prepared For' Tulsa Offense

By Ben King
Tavius Robinson (Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

Rebels DL Tavius Robinson Highlights Relentless Play in New-Look Defense

By Adam Rapier
JaydenWilliams.jfif
Football

How Nick Broeker Motivates Rebels Freshman LT Jayden Williams To 'Bring It'

By Adam Rapier
Lane Kiffin running out with Ole Miss Football.
Football

Through the Lens: See Gallery of No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels Through Week 3

By Carleigh Holt
USATSI_19065108
Football

Ole Miss Releases 2023 Football Schedule

By John Macon Gillespie
AJ Finley
Football

Rebels Safety AJ Finley Embracing Leadership Role on Ole Miss Defense

By Ben King
dawson-knox-bills
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 2?

By Adam Rapier