Ole Miss Week 8, LSU Offensive Players to Watch

There will be a lot of talent on the LSU offensive side of the football when the Ole Miss Rebels head to Baton Rouge.

Speed is never really an issue for the Tigers. That’s going to be the case again in 2022. Whether it be running back, wide receiver, tight end or possibly even quarterback (see below), LSU will have athletes.

Still, certain players step to the forefront for the Tigers. That’s the case this season, with three definitive players to watch and a quarterback or two that also needs attention.

For 2022, here’s a closer look at the Key LSU offensive players Lane Kiffin and his Rebels will face inside of Death Valley.

QB Myles Brennan/Jayden Daniels

Who’s it going to be? Will Brennan or Daniels be the person behind center? Brennan has been sensational at times during his LSU career but often injured.

Daniels is far more a playmaker with his legs than Brennan, but he was erratic during his time as a Sun Devil.

While identifying the starter is hard now, most likely one of these two will emerge. Brennan and Daniels are capable of launching bombs and connecting or methodically moving their teams down the field with short passes that eventually help his offensive unit score a touchdown.

Ole Miss will need to be ready for a gunslinger behind center regardless of which quarterback is in the lineup.

LT Cameron Wire

Especially with uncertainty at quarterback, it’s paramount that Wire has a good season in 2022. The 6-foot-6 and 295-pound tackle has started nine games at left tackle for LSU, plus one game as an offensive guard. That experience will be helpful with no other proven commodity up front.

More specifically, Wire’s leadership is vital to help push some of the less experienced players. There’s no easy game in the SEC West, so how well Wire plays and motivates his teammates is going to be a telling point for LSU’s offensive production.

He missed significant time last season after being injured and it depleted the Tigers up front. With him back, there’s someone to build around, and he’s a potential NFL player to boot.

WR Kayshon Boutte

Speed. Ball Skills. Athlete. Hands. Those are some of the words to define this likely future NFL wide receiver. He’s dynamic in many ways, creating mismatches when he’s one-on-one and opening up chances for other LSU receivers when he’s double covered.

Despite coming off an ACL that caused Boutte to miss seven of the 13 games the Tigers played, he’s expected to be the No. 1 receiver again this fall for the Bayou Bengals.

Last season, Boutte contributed 38 catches, 508 yards, 13.4 average, and nine touchdowns receiving. This season, it would be surprising if newly hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly did not also allow Boutte to receive a few reverses as a way to place the football in his hands.

WR Jack Bech

After Boutte’s ACL injury, Bech became a primary receiver for the Tigers. That’s as a true freshman, mind you.

The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound player was actually listed as a tight end due to LSU’s lack of depth at the position. The way Bech made clutch catches, however, he’s a true wide receiver.

Most importantly, Bech makes plays in traffic. Most receivers do not prefer the middle of the field, and that’s where he does the dirty work. Bech will make a catch knowing he’s about to be drilled.

This upcoming season, look for Bech to improve upon his 2021 statistics of 43 receptions, 489 yards, 11.4 average, and three touchdowns.

LT Cameron Wire

Especially with uncertainty at quarterback, it’s paramount that Wire has a good season in 2022. The 6-foot-6 and 295-pound tackle has started nine games at left tackle for LSU, plus one game as an offensive guard. That experience will be helpful with no other proven commodity up front.

More specifically, Wire’s leadership is vital to help push some of the less experienced players, in addition to being the best he can be. There’s no easy game in the SEC West, so how well Wire plays and motivates his teammates is going to be a telling point for LSU’s offensive production.

He missed significant time last season after being injured and it depleted the Tigers up front. With him back, there’s someone to build around, and he’s a potential NFL player to boot.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.