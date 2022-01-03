Could Ole Miss Target Former 2020 Dual-Sport Commit?

Ole Miss might trust freshman Luke Altmyer as its starting quarterback in 2022, but they need depth. Could a former recruit head to Oxford after snubbing them back in 2020?

Robby Ashford, a former Ole Miss commit turned Oregon product, elected to enter the transfer portal on Monday. He finished his time with the Ducks recording zero stats in two years.

Initially expected to be part of Matt Luke's recruiting class, Ashford spurned the Rebels to head out west. A dual-sport athlete in both football and baseball, the Alabama native believed that part of the reason Ole Miss was a perfect fit was due to its homegrown feel.

"When I got down there it was just so family-oriented that within the hour I was just like, 'yeah this is where I want to be,'" Ashford told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia in 2019. "It's just everything the coaches told me and the plan they have for me in both football and baseball, it's just amazing. The coaching staff is great in both sports and it felt like it was the place for me."

Ashford excelled on the diamond for the Ducks' baseball program. In 20 games, he held a .200 batting average, recording a triple, double, and scoring two RBIs along with six runs.

Ashford recorded three stolen bases and drew five walks, finishing with a .293 OBP and a .286 slugging percentage. Prior to joining the Ducks, Ashford told Garcia it was important for him to play both sports prior to graduation.

"They told me during football season it's for football but whenever I have free time I can get swings in for baseball," Ashford said. "Then when it's baseball season it's all baseball, but can still go over to football whenever I have free time."

Altmyer filled in for former starting quarterback Matt Corral following an ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl against No. 7 Baylor. The Starkville native threw for 174 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed an interception and was sacked seven times on the way to a 21-7 loss.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin will need to add another quarterback prior to spring practice. Should he be willing to allow Ashford to play both sports, could the former Pac-12 quarterback finally make his way to the Grove for good?

