SEC Nation Heads to Oxford as No. 12 Ole Miss Hosts LSU

The weekly pre-game show SEC Nation will be traveling to Oxford to preview the SEC West rivalry matchup between No. 12 Ole Miss and unranked LSU this weekend.

This will be the seventh time the show has been broadcasted from the Grove on the campus of Ole Miss. The last time the show visited Oxford in 2019, the Rebels were also hosting LSU. The show's previous trips to Oxford include: 2014 for the Egg Bowl and Ole Miss-Tennessee, 2015 for the Arkansas game, as well as 2016 and 2018 for the matchups between Ole Miss and Alabama.

Host of the show Laura Rutledge joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow will be breaking down the Ole Miss-LSU matchup and previewing the other SEC games this weekend.

For the early risers, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will be hosting Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper from 8-9am CT and will cover the latest headlines from around the SEC. Marty & McGee will be live on the road with SEC Nation every Saturday this fall.

Friday afternoon in the Grove, Finebaum will be hosting The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, and #FinebaumFriday will be live from 2-6 CT.

The Rebels will not just be taking on rival LSU in their annual Magnolia Bowl, they are also honoring Rebel legend Eli Manning with a number retirement ceremony. He will join his father, Archie Manning, and Chucky Mullins as just the third player in Ole Miss history to have his number retired.

No. 12 Ole Miss will have a chance to take down SEC rival LSU for the first time since 2015 this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

